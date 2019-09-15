$0.27 EPS Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Funko also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 739,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $5,447,482.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,058,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,749 shares of company stock worth $42,767,876. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

