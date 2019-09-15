$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. Ford Motor also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 25,923,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,649,360. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

