$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 in the last ninety days. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in DISH Network by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.