$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Coherent reported earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. 218,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,953. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $189.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

