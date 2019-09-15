-$0.61 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

