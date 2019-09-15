$1.08 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

