$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.05. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $50.28. 687,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,432. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

