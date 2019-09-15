$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.36. 2,284,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,781. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

