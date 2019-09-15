$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 188,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.