10,000 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in 2U by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

