$108.68 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $108.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.66 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $110.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $422.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $425.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $441.78 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $446.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 202,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.