111 (NASDAQ:YI) & Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Financial Comparison

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -18.45% -39.18% -27.91% Covetrus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Covetrus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 111 and Covetrus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $259.76 million 1.52 -$55.28 million ($1.11) -4.37 Covetrus $3.78 billion 0.41 $100.86 million N/A N/A

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 111 and Covetrus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 Covetrus 1 4 3 0 2.25

Covetrus has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Covetrus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than 111.

Summary

Covetrus beats 111 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

