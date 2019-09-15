$116.67 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $116.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.13 million to $118.78 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $108.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $481.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $488.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $510.01 million, with estimates ranging from $474.12 million to $563.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 166,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

