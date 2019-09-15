15,250 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 1,254,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 122,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,322.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,461,313 shares of company stock worth $106,974,793 and have sold 307,979 shares worth $6,034,659. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

