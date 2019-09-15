$18.85 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $18.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $6.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $67.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $70.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $169.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 561,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,778. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

