18,576 Shares in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 627,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

