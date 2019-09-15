$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $13.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.72.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,737. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

