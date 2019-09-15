$308.68 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $308.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.57 million. Verisign posted sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.74. 271,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,584. Verisign has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

