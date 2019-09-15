$339.92 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $339.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000.

PDCE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,730. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

