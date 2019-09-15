4,184 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $90.48. 5,912,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,575. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.