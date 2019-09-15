$420.79 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $420.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.07 million and the lowest is $419.40 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $262.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

ELY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 923,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.