$602.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report sales of $602.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.10 million and the lowest is $581.50 million. Nordson posted sales of $569.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NDSN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.26. 165,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at $30,471,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock worth $2,939,691 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

