678 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $70.17. 356,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,317. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.