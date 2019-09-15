$719.71 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $719.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Kirby posted sales of $704.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 420,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Kirby has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $745,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $57,125.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.