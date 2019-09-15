$77.75 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. SVMK posted sales of $65.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $304.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.15 million to $305.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.99 million, with estimates ranging from $355.08 million to $376.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 4,500,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $71,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,772,639 shares of company stock worth $75,901,324. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 84.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,007,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 460,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 176.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 222,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 51,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,651. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.