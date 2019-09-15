7,920 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

