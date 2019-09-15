$8.20 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $8.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $8.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.12 million, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 497,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.