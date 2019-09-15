$844.10 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post sales of $844.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $839.80 million and the highest is $849.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $837.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

