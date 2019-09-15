$875.46 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post $875.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $860.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.50 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $896.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

MD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 856,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 64,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,766.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 164,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

