Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97, 244,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 688,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

