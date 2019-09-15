Achain Market Capitalization Tops $6.96 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $441,335.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinnest, HitBTC and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Cobinhood, Indodax, OOOBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

