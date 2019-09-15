Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) PT Set at $15.00 by Northland Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a $15.00 target price by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 223,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

