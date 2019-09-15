Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ADMP remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,498. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

