Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,095.29 ($27.38).

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

LON ADM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,125 ($27.77). 803,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

