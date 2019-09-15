Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 22,721 Shares

Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 22,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.48 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,767.36 ($72,175.43).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 33,818 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.44 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,084.28 ($106,442.75).

On Monday, September 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 537 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.55 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,441.20 ($1,731.35).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,663 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.54 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,551.68 ($5,355.80).

On Monday, August 26th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,267 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.54 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,963.11 ($23,378.09).

On Thursday, August 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 98,840 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.39 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,204.12 ($307,946.18).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.52. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.04. Advance Nanotek Ltd has a one year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a one year high of A$7.85 ($5.57).

About Advance Nanotek

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

