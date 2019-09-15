Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. acquired 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 211,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.