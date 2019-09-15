Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,150,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,992,239 shares.The stock last traded at $0.18 and had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

