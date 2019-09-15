AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS) Shares Up 7.1%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30, 311,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 321,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

