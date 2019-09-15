AIDUS TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (AID)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,189.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.04570331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io.

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

