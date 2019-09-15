AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 29,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,925. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

