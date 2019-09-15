AirSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui and Binance. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.01163071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

