Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. 576,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,618. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

