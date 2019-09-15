Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report $16.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.06 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $12.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $73.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.64 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $102.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,603. The firm has a market cap of $453.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

