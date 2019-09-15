Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

ASX AQZ opened at A$2.54 ($1.80) on Friday. Alliance Aviation Services has a 1-year low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.64. The firm has a market cap of $318.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.96.

In other Alliance Aviation Services news, insider Scott McMillan 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

