Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.54

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.54 and traded as low as $93.99. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 30,265 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALU shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

