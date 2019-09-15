Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Set at $30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) received a $30.00 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

AMRN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,046,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,218. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

