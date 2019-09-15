Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.70

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.13), with a volume of 15627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.67.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Hallam purchased 15,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,280.96 ($17,353.93).

About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.