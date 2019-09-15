American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. American Airlines Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.76.

AAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,342. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,875 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.