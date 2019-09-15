Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.00

Shares of Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 149640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

