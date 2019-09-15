AmsterdamCoin Price Up 96% Over Last 7 Days (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,101.00 and $30.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 96% against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

